Why Rangers Pursuit of A.J. Minter Would Fill Critical Need in Bullpen

Perhaps it’s time for free-agent reliever A.J. Minter to come back to the Lone Star State? The Texas Rangers may think so.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Texas Rangers are one of five teams that have expressed interest in Minter, a left-handed reliever who last pitched for the Minnesota Twins. The other teams with interest are the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Minter, who is 33 years old, was born in Tyler, Texas, about two hours east of Arlington. He prepped at Brook Hill School in Bullard, outside of Tyler, and played his college baseball at Texas A&M.

Cost could be a concern for the Rangers. Minter is coming off a two-year deal worth $22 million that he signed with the New York Mets before he was traded to the Twins at the 2026 trade deadline.

What A.J. Minter Could Offer Rangers

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas tends to rebuild its bullpen each season with an emphasis on veteran arms that can fill multiple roles. Minter has played eight seasons in the Majors and is known for producing seasons with low ERAs and low walk rates.

With the Mets and Twins last season he went 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 48 games with 41 strikeouts and eight walks in 45.2 innings. He’s better known for his long tenure with the Atlanta Braves (2017-24), where he won a World Series ring. He has a career record of 26-31 with a 3.15 ERA and 37 career saves.

Minter started his career as a two-pitch reliever, using a cutter and a four-seam fastball. He added a change-up shortly after his MLB career began and now throws four pitches, including a sinker he added this year.

He produced a high strikeout rate for most of his career, with seasons that included more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. But his produced a career-low 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 2026, in part due to a velocity drop in his fastball. That led him to throw his cutter 55% of the time and de-emphasize the fastball, which he threw just 28% of the time, per Statcast.

Injuries have been a recent issue. A lat surgery took him off the field for nearly a year, along with a hip surgery in 2024.

But he has a quality track record as a left-handed set-up man and occasional multi-inning reliever. Texas doesn’t have much experience in that department outside of closer Jacob Latz. Minter would fill a need and a one-year deal that banks on his health and a bounce-back in his velocity isn’t too risky for the Rangers to consider.