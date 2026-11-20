The next personnel deadline on the calendar for the Texas Rangers and the rest of Major League baseball is on Friday.

That’s the non-tender deadline. Set for 4 p.m. central, the Rangers must tender contracts to players that are pre-arbitration or arbitration eligible or release them. Many teams use this as a mechanism to shed payroll, especially when it comes to arbitration-eligible players. The Rangers used this to release outfielder Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim last offseason.

The circumstances are different this time around. Last offseason there was a demand to shed payroll. Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young says payroll will remain flat. There is a likely work stoppage next month and the potential for a long work stoppage for collective bargaining negotiations. Having cost certainty is valuable.

Plus, the Rangers don’t need the room. Texas has 37 players on the 40-man roster after returning pitcher Carter Baumler, their Rule 5 pick last offseason to Baltimore.

So, with the deadline looming, there is only one logical reason for the Rangers to non-tender a player.

Why Rangers Would Non-Tender a Player on Friday?

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time around, it’s about fit. If the Rangers non-tender a player on Friday, then they don’t see that player fitting into the future.

For instance, one could make a case to non-tender first baseman Jake Burger, who is up for arbitration — if the Rangers were shedding more payroll. Non-tendering him would save nearly $10 million. Same would be true for starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who could make north of $10 million in arbitration.

But if payroll is to remain flat, that’s not the reason to release them.

Texas has expressed an interest in trading players to acquire players that fit. Teams are reportedly calling the Rangers about Gore. It’s far more likely the Rangers move Gore for what they can get in return and save payroll that way than to simply release him. Same for Burger, who under team control for two more seasons under the current CBA.

There’s cost certainty with all these players. So the only reason to release them is fit. If Burger doesn’t fit into the future, why keep him and pay him the money? That’s the only prevailing logic that makes sense.

For that reason, it’s unlikely the Rangers will make a huge non-tender move like a year ago. Texas may opt to release a low-level reliever or a veteran with little chance of making the team. But the types of non-tender moves from last year aren’t necessary this time around. It should be a quiet Friday on that front.