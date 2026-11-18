There are some beliefs among MLB analysts going into this offseason, with a lockout looming next month.

One of those beliefs was that players who are under team control in 2027 would be unlikely to be traded. That belief is rooted in the idea that teams want cost certainty with a potential for a new financial system in 2027, plus the thought that the 2027 season could be shorter if the lockout bleeds into March.

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore is one of those players with one more year of team control. That was part of the reason why the Rangers spent five Top 30 prospects to trade for him before last season. They knew they would get two years of Gore at a controlled cost. Now, the Rangers are getting unexpected interest in Gore as a trade piece.

The Unexpected Interest in MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers pitcher Mackenzie Gore. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that the Rangers were fielding calls from teams interested in trading for Gore. The Athletic also reported that several players in Gore’s position — with years remaining in team control — were also getting interest.

In a normal offseason players with team control are valuable in trade. The acquiring team wants cost certainty as opposed to going to market and acquiring a free agent that might cost more.

Per MLB Trade Rumors Gore is expected to make a bit less than $10 million in salary arbitration in 2027. That's a salary that fits most teams’ budgets. That includes the Rangers, who are working with a flat payroll for 2027. They’re expected to spend about $190 million in salary, close to what they did in 2026.

For the past two weeks there has been speculation around the Rangers trading shortstop Corey Seager. With five years remaining on his 10-year, $325 million contract, trading Seager would give the Rangers back payroll and a return of players that could help them immediately next season. Pitcher Jacob deGrom is also believed to be a player the Rangers might part with under the right circumstances.

But both have no trade clauses. Gore has no such clause. He would be much easier to move and give the Rangers back nearly $10 million in payroll. He would not bring to Texas what it gave up to acquire him. But he would provide at least one player that could help Texas in 2027, perhaps in the outfield or on the pitching staff.

This would not be a move to shed payroll. This would be a move to make the team better. But it would also subtract a solid pitcher from the rotation and make it less likely to trade deGrom or Nathan Eovaldi.

Gore went 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA in his first season with Texas, including 174 strikeouts in 173 innings.