By Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Rangers will have made their decisions about a Rule 5 draft that may not happen on time.

Texas must make its choices now even as MLB and the Players Association work on a new collective bargaining agreement that must be reached by Dec. 1. If not, then the belief is that the owners will lock out the players, as they did five years ago, and the business of baseball will stop.

That means the Rule 5 draft, which is usually during baseball’s winter meetings each December, would either be postponed or canceled entirely. Still, Texas must plan as if the lockout won’t happen, just in case.

The Rangers have three open spots on its 40-man roster and two eligible prospects among their Top 30 prospects. Will Texas protect them both?

Protecting Rule 5 Prospects

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has more players eligible than just the two Top 30 prospects, which are outfielder Hector Osorio and pitcher Izack Tiger. They’re ranked No. 14 and No. 26 by MLB Pipeline, respectively. Any minor league player who signed on or before his 18th birthday, and has played five years, or who signed on or after his 19th birthday and has played four years, are eligible.

If drafted in the Major League portion, they must be placed on the 40-man roster immediately and make the 26-man roster on opening day or be offered back to their old team. To protect players from the Rule 5 draft, they must be placed on the 40-man roster by end of business on Tuesday.

Osorio was an international signee out of Venezuela and after five seasons with the Rangers organization, he’s worked his way up to High-A Hub City. He’s coming off a breakout season in the system with a slash of .295/.411/.543 including 21 home runs and 67 RBI.

Tiger was the Rangers’ seventh-round pick in 2023 out of Butler Community College in Kansas, is coming off a shortened 2026 after he missed all of 2025 after elbow surgery. When he returned this year, he went 0-4 with a 6.91 ERA in 12 games. He struck out 43 and walked nine in 27.1 innings. The strikeout-to-walk ratio will intrigue the Rangers and other teams alike.

Texas will have to evaluate what to do with both players. On the one hand, they’re prospects that are good enough long-term to be drafted by other teams. Same goes for the Rangers, who have the space for both. On the other hand, Texas would be setting aside two roster spots to players that haven’t played above High-A and need a minimum of two years of development ahead.

The Rangers could leave the pair exposed and hope they aren’t drafted — or that there isn’t a draft to worry about until 2027. During the last lockout, the MLB Rule 5 draft was canceled but the minor league draft was not.

Texas may decide leaving the pair exposed and gambling on the lockout canceling the draft again is worth the risk.