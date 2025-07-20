Amid Record Hitting Streak, Rays Center Fielder Chandler Simpson Continues to Shine
TAMPA, Fla. — Several words are synonymous with Tampa Bay Rays rookie center fielder Chandler Simpson: heart, hustle, speed, and now, consistency.
After knocking in a game-tying RBI single in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, Simpson extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active run in Major League Baseball.
His recent performance also placed him fourth in franchise history for longest hitting streaks, just behind Brandon Lowe (20, 2025), Yandy Diaz (20, 2024), and Jason Bartlett (19, 2009). Notably, Simpson’s streak is the longest by a rookie in franchise history, and the longest for a rookie since St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn had an 18-game run in 2024.
As a bonus, Simpson's 27 stolen bases are also fifth in baseball.
“It’s not easy what he’s doing, his skill set is pretty consistent, it’s been consistent since he was drafted,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Tampa Bay’s win on Saturday. “At every level, he’s gone up, he’s shown obvious speed and contactability. The contact rate has gone up, the strikeout rate continues to go down.”
For Simpson, whether it’s with Triple-A Durham or the Rays, the journey has been fun.
“It’s been real fun, it’s been a blessing, honestly,” Simpson said. “Just use the gift that God gave me every day and continue to take it one day at a time, one AB at a time. Just continue to help get wins.”
Cash described Simpson’s at-bats as mature. At just 24 years old, Simpson continues to display why his manager lauds him.
“Just taking it one AB at a time, one pitch,” Simpson said. “These are great pitchers that are in this league, and I continue to be locked in on every pitch so that I can have success.”
Simpson will have a chance to extend his hitting streak to 19 games as the Rays (52-47) aim to sweep the Orioles (43-54) on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET.
