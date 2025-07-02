Rays' Brandon Lowe Extends Hitting Streak to 18, Climbs in Franchise Record Books
On Wednesday afternoon, in a 6-5 series finale victory against the Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe put his consistency on full display.
After starting the game 0-for-2, Lowe mashed a double to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was a small contribution in the grand scheme of a monster five-run inning for the Rays, but the hit meant something bigger for the 30-year-old All-Star candidate.
The double extended Lowe's hitting streak to 18 games, placing him ahead of Aubrey Huff (17 games in 2002) and Tommy Pham (17 games in 2018) for the longest hitting streaks in franchise history. Lowe is now tied with Wilson Ramos (2018) and Quinton McCracken (1998), while trailing Jason Bartlett (19 games in 2009) and Lowe's teammate, Yandy Diaz, who hit safely in a franchise record 20 games in 2024.
"He's on a pretty impressive run. What can I say? I hope it continues," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the win. "He's seeing the ball well. The strikeout, I think his first at-bat on the check swing, he's not letting that carry over into the next at-bat.
"When hitters are going like him, you're covering pitches, you're laying off close pitches to get the count back in your favor, and then you get a pitch to hit. He's really handling them with a lot of power.''
Lowe's streak began against the Red Sox on June 11, when he went 2-for-4. Since then, he has produced seven multi-hit efforts across the 18-game streak.
In the last 30 days, Lowe is slashing .344/.390/.635 with 33 hits, eight home runs, four doubles and 19 RBIs. He continues to lead all qualified players at his position with 19 home runs while also owning the best OPS among second basemen at .819.
Through 81 games played, Lowe's .274 batting average is the highest of his eight-year career. He is third on his team in hits, second in home runs and second in RBIs, further illustrating his dominance and level of contribution.
Lowe will aim to extend his hitting streak and continue climbing the franchise leaderboards when the Rays open a road series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS HOLD ON TO TAKE SERIES FINALE VS A'S: Ryan Pepiot kept Tampa Bay in the game with six solid innings, and then the Rays exploded for five runs and hung on through some scary moments in the ninth inning to take a 6-5 win from the Athletics Wednesday at Steinbrenner Field. CLICK HERE
- WATCH JAKE MANGUM INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN: Speedy Tampa Bay outfielder Jake Mangum hit an inside-the-park home run on Wednesday, the first one in Rays history since 2023. Here's the video highlight, and some historic numbers. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, gametimes and more, including results in real time. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' MANGUM NO. 1 HITTER IN KEY STAT: After being hampered by a groin strain, Rays left fielder Jake Mangum is a dominant presence at the plate when runs are on the line. CLICK HERE