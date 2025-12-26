Former Rays Player Excited for New Opportunity With Pirates After Trade

This holiday season was a hectic one for several Tampa Bay Rays players. Less than a week before Christmas, they executed two major trades that included key contributors to their squad.

All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was the headliner, going to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade that also included the Houston Astros. In a second deal, starting pitcher Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for a haul of prospects and a draft pick.

While Lowe and Baz were the big names in all of the headlines, they weren’t the only Major Leaguers from the Rays on the move. Heading to the Pirates along with Lowe are outfielder Jake Mangum and relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

Both should have key roles, along with Lowe, on the Pirates in 2026 and beyond. Unlike their All-Star teammate, both are under team control beyond this upcoming season, making them potential long-term pieces in Pittsburgh.

Jake Mangum excited for opportunity with Pirates

Sep 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) yells after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) during the eighth inning at Rate Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It is an opportunity that Mangum is certainly excited about. In an exclusive interview with Steven Roberson of Gene’s Page, part of the 247Sports Network, he revealed he is ‘fired up’ about the opportunity after speaking to former Mississippi State Bulldogs player, Adam Frazier.

"I am fired up to be a Pirate," Mangum shared. "They called and let me know some things. I really enjoyed getting to know them over the phone. I am excited to go and meet all of them in camp. Adam and I talked today. He gave me everything that I need to know about Pittsburgh and the community up there. He told me about that locker room.”

A rookie in 2025, Mangum made a nice impact on Tampa Bay in his first taste of the Big Leagues. He produced a 1.6 bWAR with a 96 OPS+ and slash line of .296/.330/.368.

His game is predicated mostly on being a contact hitter at the plate, not offering a ton of power or discipline, swinging a lot and looking to take advantage of his speed. He is a game changer on the basepaths with 27 stolen bases.

Jake Mangum can impact game in multiple ways

Aug 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Jake Mangum (28) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Progressive Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mangum is also an excellent defender. Right now, all of his value is tied to his speed, helping him produce a Baserunning Run Value of +3, which is in the 88th percentile, and a Fielding Run Value of +4, which is in the 79th percentile.

Those are two things the Pirates are going to look to take advantage of, just as the Rays did. The plan, right now, is for him to spend most of his time in left field and center field. But he is ready for whatever the team needs him to do.

"They told me that I am going to play a lot of leftfield and centerfield," Mangum explained. "Those are the two spots that they want me to get ready to play. I am left-handed and I am not a first baseman, so I can play in the outfield wherever they need me. If that changes, then that's fine. I am just going into it all with an open mind. I just want to play to the best of my ability and help the team."

That is the right attitude and mindset to have when heading to a new team. Entering his second year in the Big Leagues, Mangum has a solid floor with his current skill set to build upon.

Mississippi State Baseball legend, Jake Mangum (@jakemangum15), visits with Steve Robertson about joining the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2026 MLB season. #HailState



Story: https://t.co/npkfg1g8xE pic.twitter.com/fme0Behdjj — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) December 23, 2025

Most importantly, he is hoping to help turn the team’s fortunes around on the field and start winning some games.

"I am really excited about everything. There are a lot of good ball players with the Pirates. They want to win. Everyone who called me said that they are hungry to win. I would love to be a part of that and I want to help in anyway that I can."

Pittsburgh is getting a great player who will help raise the floor of the team with his excellent defense and aggressive style at the plate.

