Tampa Bay Rays Looking to Snap Historic Losing Streak Against Boston Red Sox
Tax day (April 15) is a universal stress period for most of the country. On a lesser scale, April 15 has been a historically bad day for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays will play the Boston Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay is one game behind first place in the American League East and Boston is two games back. The Rays will hope to get over .500, make up some ground in the ultra competitive AL East and snap a stunning winless streak.
According to a graphic shared by BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate on "X"), Tampa Bay hasn't won a game on April 15 since 2011. The Red Sox have been responsible for three of those defeats: a 6-4 result in 2012, a 3-2 loss in 2013 and a 2-1 defeat in 2017. All of the losses have been against American League opponents.
The Rays are on a solid stretch of play, which could help them break their current losing streak on April 15. Tampa Bay has won three of its last four games and four of its last six. It most recently beat Boston 16-1 on Monday. Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Kameron Misner all hit home runs. Misner hit two.
The Rays are tied for 10th in the league in home runs and sixth in the American League in the same category.
