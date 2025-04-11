Tampa Bay Rays Pitching Staff on Wrong End of Incredible History in Loss to Angels
The Tampa Bay Rays were pummeled 11-1 by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Steinbrenner Field.
With the loss, the Rays are now 5-7 on the season. They are in fourth place in the American League East, while the win moves the Halos to 8-4. They are in second place in the American League West.
Rays' pitching struggled throughout this one as three of four pitchers gave up runs. Starter Zack Littell fell to 0-3 after surrendering seven earned runs on eight hits in just 4.0 innings. He walked one, struck out four, and now owns an ERA of 6.88.
Tampa Bay's hurlers also surrendered six home runs in the contest, including two each to Mike Trout, Jo Adell and Taylor Ward. The 11 runs scored broke an unbelievable stat in recent American League history.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
Today, the Los Angeles Angels snapped a 232-game streak of not scoring at least 11 runs in a game.
It's the second-longest such streak by an American League team in the last 40 years (330 games: 2001-2003 Tigers).
That's certainly not a historical note that the Rays want to be a part of. Known for their great pitching, the Rays are still 12th in the league in ERA (3.75). They hope to get Shane McClanahan back from an arm injury soon as well.
Tampa Bay will look to right the ship on Friday night when they begin a new series with the Atlanta Braves. One of the biggest disappointments in baseball so far, Atlanta is 3-9.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Bryce Elder (ATL) pitches against Taj Bradley (TBR).
Related MLB Stories
HIT STREAK KEEPS GOING: Jacob Wilson of the Athletics is out to an excellent start to this career. He's got a 13-game hit streak, which is right up there in A's history for the start of a season. CLICK HERE:
CHILLY TEMPS!: The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays played a game in 35 degrees this week, marking one of the coldest games in Fenway Park history. CLICK HERE:
FUTURE STAR: James Wood put up a historic performance for the Nationals on Tuesday which put him in a special class with Juan Soto and Bryce Harper. CLICK HERE: