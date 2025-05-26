Tampa Bay Rays' Speedster Makes Never-Before-Seen History in First 31 Games of Career
The Tampa Bay Rays routed the Toronto Blue Jays 13-0 on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
The win moved the Rays back to 26-26 and puts them in second place in the American League East. The loss dropped Toronto to 25-27 and they are in fourth.
Ryan Pepiot threw a seven-inning gem for the Rays, striking out five. He's now 3-5 on the season. Offensively, the Rays got home runs from Brandon Lowe and Curtis Mead, and they also got a 2-for-5 day from rookie Chandler Simpson. The electric speedster also stole his 14th base of the season, making some special baseball history that's never been seen before.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Chandler Simpson of @RaysBaseball has 32 hits, 14 stolen bases and zero errors through his first 31 career MLB games.
Since 1901, no other player has matched that stat line through 31 career games.
One of the most prolific runners in the sport, Simpson stole 104 bases last season in the minor leagues. The 24-year-old is hitting .296 with 11 RBIs since getting promoted earlier this year. He has four doubles to his name, but has yet to hit a home run. He had only one in the minor leagues since getting drafted in 2022.
The Rays will be back in action on Memorial Day Monday when they host the Minnesota Twins at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Zack Littell will go for Tampa Bay while Chris Paddack pitches for the Rays.
Littell is 3-5 with a 4.25 ERA.
