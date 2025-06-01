Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero Joins Historic Company With Explosive Performance
The Tampa Bay Rays were tied with the Houston Astros through three innings on Saturday, but Junior Caminero did all he could to turn the showdown into a blowout.
Caminero, 21, led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run to left, putting Tampa Bay on top 4-3. He added a ground-rule double in the top of the sixth, coming around to score the very next at-bat.
When Caminero stepped up to the plate in the seventh, he added an RBI double. The Rays were up 11-3 entering the eighth, only for Caminero to add even more insurance with a three-run homer.
Caminero finished the contest 4-for-5 with four runs and five RBIs as the Rays demolished the Astros 16-3.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Caminero became just the fourth player in MLB history to record two home runs and two doubles in a single game before turning 22 years old.
Mel Ott was the first player to achieve the feat, doing so in 1929. He was joined by Joe DiMaggio in 1936, then Miguel Cabrera in 2003.
In joining that Hall of Fame company, Caminero bumped his batting average this season to .265, all while his OPS climbed to .803. The third baseman is up to 13 home runs, 13 doubles, 37 RBIs and a 0.8 WAR through 54 games in 2025.
The former top prospect, who has seven extra-base hits in his last four games, will look to stay hot for Sunday's series finale against the Astros. First pitch from Houston is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
You can follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.