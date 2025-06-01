WATCH: Jake Mangum's First MLB Home Run Heartfelt Family Affair
HOUSTON, Texas — When the Tampa Bay Rays activated 29-year-old rookie Jake Mangum off the injured list on Friday, one of the first things he did was call his parents, John and Stacy.
One of the first things they did was book a flight to Houston to watch their son, who's been out since April 23 with a groin strain. And it was a good move.
Mangum had two hits on Saturday night, including his first-ever major-league home run to right-center in the seventh inning. The ball hit in the bullpen and bounced into the stands — where a Rays fan caught it and gave it to Mangum after the game.
And his parents saw it all. Now, that's a family moment they'll never forget.
"It’s surreal. Very surreal,'' his mom, Stacy Mangum said during the Fanduel Sports game broadcast. "I just cherish every single minute that he ever gets to step foot on a baseball field because I’ve been watching him a long time and seeing his dream come true, there’s nothing like it. I thank the Rays for believing in him and giving him a chance.
“Oh my gosh. It means the world to him, just chasing the dream day in and day out. I’m just speechless. I’m so happy for him.’’
John and Stacy both had their phones out and recorded his big at-bat. John says he does that all the time. This video ranks right up there, though.
“It’s been a long time coming,'' John said of Jake's first home run. "He had a great start to the season and then got hurt. He went down to rehab in Triple-A and he didn’t know if he was coming back up. He came back Friday morning and just picked up where he left off. I always film him, just so I can look at it and watch what he did.''
Mangum's homer came in the seventh inning off of Houston reliever Kaleb Ort as part of a six-run inning that blew the game open. The ball bounced in the Astros bullpen and then into the stands, where it was caught by a Rays fan named Jeff.
Jeff is from Sarasota originally, and a huge Rays fan since the franchise started in 1998. He and his wife live in Austin, Texas now and drove down for the game. Their timing — and seat locations — were perfect.
"It was great, I was really excited,'' Jeff told Fanduel's Ryan Bass during the broadcast. "I didn't realize it was his first one. I felt like he hit a few before. I was super excited for him. I'm glad he's back, and glad he's healthy. I'm glad he hit his first home run.''
In exchange for his first home run ball, Mangum gave Jeff an autographed bat and ball.
It's been a grand return for Mangum, the former Mississippi State legend who made the team coming out of camp thanks in part to an injury to outfielder Richie Palacios. In his second game, he went 4-for-4 against Pittsburgh. And when outfielder Josh Lowe went down with an oblique injury on Opening Day, there was plenty of playing time available for him.
He played in 21 of the Rays' first 24 games before suffering a groin injury on April 23 at Arizona. He wound up missing five weeks, so it was good to be back. He's hitting .329 on the season, with 10 RBIs and, of course, that one home run.
