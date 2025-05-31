Trial Date Officially Set For Embattled Tampa Bay Rays' Infielder Wander Franco
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the trial for Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco will begin on Monday in the Dominican Republic.
The Wander Franco trial is set to begin in the Dominican Republic on Monday, and prosecutors say they have “conclusive evidence” to support the charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.
Franco is on the restricted list and is not being paid currently by the Rays. He cannot travel from the Dominican Republic, either. He hasn't played since August of 2023 when allegations surfaced of him having an relationship with a minor in his home country. There are real questions about if he'll ever play in the big leagues again. Major League Baseball won't even start their own investigation or make their own ruling about Franco's status until the legal proceedings are done in the Dominican.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of his record-setting 11-year, $182 million contract.
The 24-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
