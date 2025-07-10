Rays' Chandler Simpson Ties Franchise Rookie Record With 13-Game Hitting Streak
Tampa Bay Rays rookie Chandler Simpson isn't just dominating on the base paths; he's starting to take over the batter's box, too.
In Tampa Bay's 7-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, Simpson singled twice to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, which ties with Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. for the third-longest active streak in the majors behind Washington Nationals right fielder Daylen Lile (14 games) and New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (14).
Simpson also ties Rocco Baldelli (March 31-April 16, 2003) and Delmon Young (June 15-28, 2007) for the longest streak by a rookie in Rays franchise history. Both Lile and Athletics' shortstop Jacob Wilson (15 games) are the only rookies who possess longer hitting streaks this season. During the streak, the 24-year-old is batting .404 (19-for-47).
Simpson's plate discipline has also been a bright spot. Before Tuesday, Simpson went 45 plate appearances without a strikeout, which is the second-longest streak in Rays history behind Randy Winn's streak of 59 plate appearances from July 16 to Aug. 4, 1998.
Simpson also continues to impose his will and keep defenses nervous on the base paths. On Wednesday, he recorded his 25th stolen base of the season, putting him in second place in the American League behind teammate José Caballero (31). Simpson is now just two stolen bases shy of the Rays' Rookie record for a full season, which Baldelli set in 2003 with 27.
Simpson will have a chance to continue his hitting streak as Tampa Bay (50-43) begins a four-game road stint against the Boston Red Sox (48-45) on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS' CAMINERO TO COMPETE IN HOME RUN DERBY: Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero is leading all American League third basemen in home runs, and now he's going to put that power on display in the Home Run Derby on Monday. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' CAMINERO NAMED ALL-STAR RESERVE: Despite a dominant season at the plate, it looked like Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero would miss out on the All-Star Game. That all changed on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
- RAYS ACE McCLANAHAN TAKES MOUND IN REHAB: The road to recovery has been anything but easy for Tampa Bay Rays lefty Shane McClanahan. However, Tuesday brought more good news, as he pitched one inning in a Florida Complex League game. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE