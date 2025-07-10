Rays Get Back to Winning Formula With 7-3 Victory Over Tigers
DETROIT, Mich. — For six weeks or so, it seemed like the Tampa Bay Rays could do no wrong. From May 20 toward the end of June, they had the best record in baseball.
But they've been scuffling lately, losing three of 11 games. That's why it felt good — really, really good — to get back to their old selves on Wednesday, beating the Detroit Tigers 7-3 at Comerica Park to avoid a sweep. Everyone in the lineup had a hit, seven guys drove in runs and the much-ridiculed bullpen got the last 10 outs without allowing a run and just two hits.
A complete win, for sure, their 50th of the year. It was especially nice because they let a two-run lead slip away, but answered with a four-spot in the sixth inning to blow the game open.
"Our hitters deserve props for coming back after we gave up that lead,'' Rays starter Zack Littell said. "It was huge to win that third game, because a sweep going into a huge series in Boston (Thursday through Sunday) wouldn't have been fun. And for our bullpen, after all they've been through lately, to come in and do what they did, that was huge.''
The Rays scored twice in the first when All-Stars Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero had a double a single with one out. Aranda scored on a Josh Lowe groundout and Caminero came in on a Jake Mangum single.
Littell admitted he didn't have his best stuff, but he maneuvered through three scoreless innings before getting roughed up in the fourth. He gave up four hits and a walk in the innings, and the Tigers grabbed a 3-2 lead.
But the Rays struck back in the sixth inning, and once again it was the bottom of the order that did a lot of the damage — and with two outs, no less. No. 7 hitter Ha-Seong Kim doubled deep to center off a first-pitch fastball, scoring Mangum, who had singled. No. 8 hitter Taylor Walls, who got his first start at second base, singled to score Kim and give the Rays the lead, and then No. 9 hitter Danny Jansen doubled hig off the left-field wall to score Walls. Yandy Diaz singled too, and the Rays led 6-3.
They tacked on another in the seventh when Caminero hit his 22nd home run of the year, a good warm-up for Monday's Home Run Derby in Atlanta as part of the All-Star break. Caminero was announced as a participant earlier Wednesday.
The highlight of Wednesday's game, though, might have been the fact that the bullpen came through after several rough outings in a row. Kevin Kelly got the last out in the sixth, and Garrett Cleavinger struck out Tigers slugger Riley Greene with the bases loaded to end the seventh.
Mason Englert pitched a perfect eighth inning, and closer Pete Fairbanks got the final three outs, only allowing a harmless single. The Rays relievers combined to get 10 outs with just two hits allowed.
"He's a good hitter and having a heck of a year. Ideally, you don't want him up with the bases loaded but left-on-left, that's a matchup we'll take,'' Cleavinger said of facing Greene. "We tried to push him in with some (97 mph) sinkers and then got him to chase with a slider away, which was nice.
"There's been some ebbs and flows, but that's kind of how baseball goes. It was a good step in the right direction. We're a close group and stay with each other. No one wants to see everyone struggle and it's not fun, but we're sticking together and we're going to keep pushing through. It's a good all-around win.''
The Rays are now 50-43 on the season after four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Now they head off for four games in Boston against the Red Sox, who have won seven of eight.
