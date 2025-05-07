Tampa Bay Rays' Lineup Key Gives Solid Injury Update After Leaving Tuesday Game
Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Yandy Diaz gave a positive injury self-diagnosis on Tuesday night after being replaced from Tuesday's game because of a hip issue.
Per Rays' TV reporter Ryan Bass on social media:
Yandy Diaz postgame: “I feel a little bit of tightness, but it’s nothing to worry about. I’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”
Having Diaz in the lineup is certainly a big positive for the Rays, who enter play on Wednesday at 16-19 and in third place in the American League East.
Diaz, 33, is hitting .257 for the season with five homers and 17 RBIs. He's also stolen two bases. Though his overall numbers are fine, he's been incredibly hot over the last two weeks. He's hitting .328 in his last 15 games with 11 RBIs and a .394 on-base percentage.
He went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs in Tuesday's 8-4 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Shane Baz will pitch for Tampa Bay while left-hander Cristopher Sanchez goes for Philadelphia.
Baz enters the contest at 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA while Sanchez is 3-1 with a 3.45. The Phillies are 20-15 and in second place in the National League East.
The series will wrap up on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. ET before the Rays start a weekend series on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers in Tampa.
