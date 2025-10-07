4 Rays Players Earn Spot on Double-A Southern League All-Star Team
The Tampa Bay Rays have a strong core emerging at the Major League level, which they are hoping can become the foundation of their roster for years to come.
This offseason, they will seek avenues to upgrade around that group that includes third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda, outfielders Chandler Simpson and Jake Magnum and shortstop Carson Williams. On the mound, Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz and Ryan Pepiot will hopefully be joined by Shane McClanahan in 2026.
It will be interesting to see if the Rays spend any money with the new ownership group that is in place. At the very least, the fans can be excited knowing there are more high-upside players working their way through the minor league system.
Rays have four players make Double-A All-Star Team
At Double-A Montgomery in the Southern League, Tampa Bay saw some incredible performances from players on the team. They had four representatives on the All-Star team, headlined by starting pitcher Ty Johnson.
Acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Isaac Paredes deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline last year, Johnson mowed down the competition in 2025. He was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year, starting the campaign as a reliever before transitioning into the rotation.
There, he was dominant. Johnson had a 2.33 FIP and 34.7% strikeout rate, which was the best amongst pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched. His 2.61 ERA was second.
He was one of four starting pitchers named to the All-Star team. Joining him on the pitching staff was fellow starter Brody Hopkins. The No. 3-ranked prospect in the Rays system, he was acquired in the Randy Arozarena trade with the Seattle Mariners.
He had a 2.72 ERA across 116 innings pitched with 141 strikeouts. If he can cut down on his walks, issuing 60 in 2025, his performance will be taken to another level.
In the lineup, Tampa Bay had two more players named to the All-Star team. Catcher Tatem Levins was selected. He isn’t currently a top 30 prospect for the Rays, but that could change after the season he put together.
Levins had a .788 OPS with seven home runs, 20 doubles and 54 RBI in 396 plate appearances. Joining him in the lineup is outfielder Homer Bush Jr.
The No. 23-ranked player in the Tampa Bay organization, he is the son of former Big Leaguer Homer Bush, who spent a lot of time in his career playing against the Rays as a member of the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
A fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, he was excellent this season for Montgomery. He had a .301/375/.360 slash line with 20 extra-base hits, 45 RBI and 57 stolen bases.
Speed and athleticism are certainly attributes Tampa Bay is looking for in its prospects. Bush can follow in the footsteps of Simpson, the speedster who stole 45 bases in the Big Leagues this season despite playing only 109 games.