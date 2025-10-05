Drew Rasmussen Has Strong Case To Represent Rays on All-MLB Team This Year
The Tampa Bay Rays have a few incredible building blocks on their roster that look like the foundation of their future success.
In their lineup, the team is set at the infield corners for years to come, with Jonathan Aranda at first base and Junior Caminero at third base. Both have made the nominee list for the All-MLB Team, along with second baseman Brandon Lowe. As did designated hitter Yandy Diaz.
More intriguing pieces exist with center fielder Chandler Simpson and shortstop Tyler Walls. Shortstop Carson Williams is another highly-touted youngster with a bright future.
On the mound, the Rays are not void of talent, either. They had three starting pitchers make 31 starts in 2025, anchored by their ace, Drew Rasmussen.
In his fourth full season with Tampa Bay after being acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers, he has cemented his status as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Health has been the only thing holding him back, but he was able to stay on the mound this year.
Drew Rasmussen had All-MLB Team-worthy season
It resulted in him having the most productive campaign of his career. He was named to the American League All-Star Team for the first time and has put himself in a position for more accolades.
Rasmussen is a nominee to make the All-MLB Team this year as well. He is one of 31 players who made the list. There are going to be five starting pitchers named to each team, so 10 total, and he will be facing some incredibly stiff competition.
However, his resume for a spot on the teams is as strong as any of his peers. Rasmussen threw 150 innings in 31 starts, recording an impressive 2.76 ERA. He had 127 strikeouts and produced a 4.5 bWAR, going 10-5 on the campaign.
His Pitching Run Value and Fastball Run Value were both elite in 2025. His +25 overall was in the 96th percentile, and +29 was in the 100th percentile. That insinuates there is another level of production for him to reach if he can figure things out with his breaking ball and offspeed offerings.
Rasmussen doesn’t have the profile of an ace given the lack of swings-and-misses in his game, but he makes up for it in other areas. Batters rarely barrel him up, and he generates a good amount of ground balls.
Possessing excellent control of his arsenal, it is the perfect mix to still produce impressive numbers despite not always lighting up the radar gun.