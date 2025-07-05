Rays' LF Prospect Peters, RHP Boyle Earn Player and Pitcher of the Month Honors
Outfielder Tristan Peters was named the Tampa Bay Rays' Minor League Player of the Month and right-hander Joe Boyle earned Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors for June, according to a release from the team.
Moreover, Peters was also named Player of the Month by the International League, while Boyle earned the league's honors for Pitcher of the Month.
Peters, 25, imposed his will at the plate throughout June. The former seventh-round pick slashed .385/.486/.670 (35-for-91) with 11 doubles, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 22 runs and 18 walks in 25 games with Triple-A Durham.
Peters sits atop the leaderboards in several categories among players who logged 75 plate appearances or more in June. He led the International League (IL) in on-base percentage (.486), tied for first in extra-base hits (16) and RBI (27), andwas second in doubles (11) and OPS (1.156), as well as third in batting average (.385).
Through 82 games, Peters' .310 batting average is 11th in the International League, and his 50 RBIs tie Charlotte Knights left fielder Corey Julks for 10th place. His 138 total bases rank third in the IL, and his 87 hits rank fourth. Additionally, Peters is enjoying a 14-game on-base streak dating to June 17.
Boyle, another 25-year-old prospect, went 3-0 in six appearances (five starts) in June while posting a 1.80 ERA with 49 strikeouts, 11 walks, 0.97 WHIP and .167 (18-for-108) opposing batting average. His 49 strikeouts were the most among all minor league pitchers.
Additionally, Boyle became the 14th Triple-A pitcher since 2005 to reach the mark in a calendar month, including the first since Zac Gallen (50) in May 2019. His 1.80 ERA was the lowest by a Durham pitcher in a month (min. 30.0 IP) since Ryan Weber in 2018 (1.59).
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS' HA-SEONG KIM HAS DEBUT CUT SHORT BY INJURY: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Ha-Seong Kim finally got to join the team in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins after months of rehabbing a shoulder injury. In the top of the seventh inning, his debut took a scary turn. CLICK HERE
- TWINS BURY RAYS WITH WALK-OFF HOMER: Minnesota left fielder Harrison Bader hit two home runs — including a walk-off winner in the ninth inning — to help the Twins come back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Friday. The Rays' bullpen, usually solid, let a two-run lead slip away. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and more, including results in real time. CLICK HERE