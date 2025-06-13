As College World Series Begins, Tampa Bay Rays' Personnel Reflect on Own Experiences
NEW YORK — The College World Series began Friday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. with Coastal Carolina beating Arizona, 7-4.
The Chanticleers and the Wildcats were the first of eight teams to take the field at the prestigious event, and the experience of Omaha reverberated with multiple members of the Tampa Bay Rays, who spoke before Friday's game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Manager Kevin Cash
Before Kevin Cash became the manager of the Rays, and before he had an eight-year big-league career, he was a player at Florida State who helped the Seminoles get to Omaha twice. FSU lost the 1999 College World Series final to Miami.
He was a third-team All-American in 1999 after hitting .317 with 14 homers, and he was well aware of what was already happening in Omaha this year, speaking as the first game was going on.
"Yeah, I'm watching it right now. I mean, that game's going back-and-forth, I think it's 4-4. In the moment, you probably don't appreciate how big an event it is. But all of us, the guys in the clubhouse, we're talking about it. We've been watching the Super Regionals. College baseball has really changed a lot over the years and everybody pulls for their school to do well.
"But it was an exciting time. I know my mom and dad still talk about that to this day, and they don't miss a game."
Outfielder Jake Mangum
Before Jake Mangum was a regular in the Rays lineup, he was a four-year standout at Mississippi State who helped the Bulldogs to the College World Series in 2018 and 2019.
Per MLB.com:
Mangum went on to become the Southeastern Conference’s all-time hits leader during his time at Mississippi State and ranks fourth all-time in NCAA Division I history, with 383 knocks. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series in 2018 and ‘19.
From his conversation with Rays on SI:
"Awesome. Just a kids dream to play in the College World Series. And, I feel like I've hit so many things that I never thought I'd be able to hit through my career. And just really thankful for my time at Mississippi State. The experiences in Omaha are amazing. It's such a special two week event, or week event. Really, really special. I always enjoyed it there. I hate my Bulldogs aren't there, but it should be a good series.''
Mangum also said that the experiences of playing in Omaha prepared him for life in professional baseball.
"Man, playing in front of those big crowds in those big atmospheres help you whenever you get to the major leagues, for sure. My experience at Mississippi State, playing in front of big crowds and Omaha, it really does get you used to it. Your first time in front of 30,000 plus kind of takes you back a little bit. But getting that experience in college and coming to pro ball, it kind of definitely made the transition a little easier.''
Pitcher Drew Rasmussen
Drew Rasmussen, a leader on the Tampa Bay staff, never got a chance to play in Omaha, but his alma mater (Oregon State) is there this year, and he's keenly aware of the Beavers in their quest to win a national title.
"Oh yeah, really happy. Really, really happy for those guys. It's been a couple of years since the program's been back, but Mitch (Canham) is doing a good job over there, and the entire staff being former players, is really cool to see now. And what they've done on a recruiting front, but also what they've done from a development standpoint has been fun to watch.
"And I think going into the Super Regional, they had said three of the last four years Oregon State had made a super regional. So to see them kind of punch through and get there for the first time under this new coaching staff is fun, and I mean, it's exciting for those kids. In fact, first pitch I think for them should be in just a couple hours.''
Oregon State takes the field at 7 p.m. ET. against Louisville.
Rasmussen was 14-5 lifetime for Oregon State, pitching to a 2.55 ERA.
The Rays will play on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, so Rasmussen might have to run to the clubhouse to get a sneak at the score.