As College World Series Begins, Tampa Bay Rays' Personnel Reflect on Own Experiences

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and outfielder Jake Mangum both played in Omaha, and Drew Rasmussen is excited to watch his alma mater play there this year. All three talked with Rays on SI about college baseball, their own experiences and more.

Brady Farkas

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) singles against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 6.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) singles against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 6. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
NEW YORK — The College World Series began Friday afternoon in Omaha, Neb. with Coastal Carolina beating Arizona, 7-4.

The Chanticleers and the Wildcats were the first of eight teams to take the field at the prestigious event, and the experience of Omaha reverberated with multiple members of the Tampa Bay Rays, who spoke before Friday's game against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Manager Kevin Cash

Before Kevin Cash became the manager of the Rays, and before he had an eight-year big-league career, he was a player at Florida State who helped the Seminoles get to Omaha twice. FSU lost the 1999 College World Series final to Miami.

He was a third-team All-American in 1999 after hitting .317 with 14 homers, and he was well aware of what was already happening in Omaha this year, speaking as the first game was going on.

"Yeah, I'm watching it right now. I mean, that game's going back-and-forth, I think it's 4-4. In the moment, you probably don't appreciate how big an event it is. But all of us, the guys in the clubhouse, we're talking about it. We've been watching the Super Regionals. College baseball has really changed a lot over the years and everybody pulls for their school to do well.

"But it was an exciting time. I know my mom and dad still talk about that to this day, and they don't miss a game."

Outfielder Jake Mangum

Before Jake Mangum was a regular in the Rays lineup, he was a four-year standout at Mississippi State who helped the Bulldogs to the College World Series in 2018 and 2019.

Per MLB.com:

Mangum went on to become the Southeastern Conference’s all-time hits leader during his time at Mississippi State and ranks fourth all-time in NCAA Division I history, with 383 knocks. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series in 2018 and ‘19.

From his conversation with Rays on SI:

"Awesome. ​Just ​a ​kids ​dream ​to ​play ​in ​the ​College ​World ​Series. ​And, I ​feel ​like ​I've ​hit ​so ​many ​things ​that ​I ​never ​thought ​I'd ​be ​able ​to ​hit ​through ​my ​career. ​And ​just ​really ​thankful ​for ​my ​time ​at ​Mississippi ​State. ​The ​experiences ​in ​Omaha ​are ​amazing. ​It's ​such ​a ​special ​two ​week ​event, ​or ​week ​event. ​Really, ​really ​special. ​I ​always ​enjoyed ​it ​there. I ​hate ​my ​Bulldogs ​aren't ​there, ​but ​it ​should ​be ​a ​good ​series.''

Mangum also said that the experiences of playing in Omaha prepared him for life in professional baseball.

"Man, ​playing ​in ​front ​of ​those ​big ​crowds ​in ​those ​big ​atmospheres ​help ​you ​whenever ​you ​get ​to ​the ​major ​leagues, for ​sure. ​My ​experience ​at ​Mississippi ​State, ​playing ​in ​front ​of ​big ​crowds ​and ​Omaha, ​it ​really ​does ​get ​you ​used ​to ​it. ​Your ​first ​time ​in ​front ​of ​30,000 plus ​kind ​of ​takes ​you ​back ​a ​little ​bit. ​But ​getting ​that ​experience ​in ​college ​and ​coming ​to ​pro ​ball, ​it ​kind ​of ​definitely ​made ​the ​transition ​a ​little ​easier.''

Pitcher Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen, a leader on the Tampa Bay staff, never got a chance to play in Omaha, but his alma mater (Oregon State) is there this year, and he's keenly aware of the Beavers in their quest to win a national title.

"Oh yeah, ​really ​happy. ​Really, ​really ​happy ​for ​those ​guys. ​It's ​been ​a ​couple ​of ​years ​since ​the ​program's ​been ​back, ​but ​Mitch (Canham) ​is ​doing ​a ​good ​job ​over ​there, ​and ​the ​entire ​staff ​being ​former ​players, ​is ​really ​cool ​to ​see ​now. ​And ​what ​they've ​done ​on ​a ​recruiting ​front, ​but ​also ​what ​they've ​done ​from ​a ​development ​standpoint ​has ​been ​fun ​to ​watch. ​

"And ​I ​think ​going ​into ​the ​Super Regional, ​they ​had ​said ​three of the last four years ​Oregon ​State ​had ​made ​a ​super ​regional. ​So ​to ​see ​them ​kind ​of ​punch ​through ​and ​get ​there ​for ​the ​first ​time ​under ​this ​new ​coaching ​staff ​is ​fun, ​and ​I ​mean, ​it's ​exciting ​for ​those ​kids. ​In ​fact, ​first ​pitch ​I ​think ​for ​them ​should ​be ​in ​just ​a ​couple ​hours.''

Oregon State takes the field at 7 p.m. ET. against Louisville.

Rasmussen was 14-5 lifetime for Oregon State, pitching to a 2.55 ERA.

The Rays will play on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET, so Rasmussen might have to run to the clubhouse to get a sneak at the score.

