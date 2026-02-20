Concerning Health Update Shared on Status of Rays Star Relief Pitcher
The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen is going to look a little different for manager Kevin Cash this year compared to years past.
Pete Fairbanks is no longer the team’s closer. The Rays declined the $11 million club option they had on him, opting to instead pay a $1 million buyout that made him a free agent. He signed a deal with the Miami Marlins this winter.
While not having Fairbanks in the mix will be a blow, the bullpen looks like it can still be a strength for Tampa Bay. One of the players who is expected to fill a major role as a high-leverage arm is Edwin Uceta.
However, the Rays have bigger concerns about where Uceta may slot into the mix. He is dealing with a shoulder ailment, and things aren’t getting any better.
Edwin Uceta meeting doctor for shoulder ailment
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, via Cash, the “cranky” right-throwing shoulder that he has been dealing with “didn’t feel great” the longer that he played catch. As a result, Uceta is going to see a doctor.
This is a troubling development for the right-handed pitcher. He was already ruled out for the World Baseball Classic, where he was supposed to represent the Dominican Republic.
It was out of an abundance of caution that he was going to be held out of the tournament. At the time, there were no concerns about Uceta not being ready for Opening Day on March 26 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The concern level is certainly on the rise with him now set to see a doctor. Hopefully, there isn’t anything wrong, and he just needs a little bit of time off before ramping up his activity again in preparation for the season.
Uceta had been on a throwing program under the watchful eye of Jorge Moncada, the Rays bullpen coach, during sessions in the Dominican Republic. But ever since he took a week off for his arbitration hearing in Arizona, something has been off for him.
Not having Uceta available to begin the regular season would be a brutal turn of events for Tampa Bay. He was dominant in the second half of the year, bouncing back from a difficult start to the 2025 campaign.
In the second half, Uceta had a 1.78 ERA across 29 appearances and 35.1 innings compared to a 5.53 ERA in 40.2 innings and 41 appearances in the first half. He ended the season with 103 strikeouts, looking the part of a late-inning reliever.
