Former MLB Exec Correctly Ranks Rays Slugger on Top 10 Likeliest Stars To Be Traded
The Tampa Bay Rays could be very active on the trade market this offseason. They have a few needs on their roster that have to be addressed, with catcher being at the top of that list.
In-house options exist at shortstop and in the outfield, but competition could be brought in at both of those spots as well. President of baseball operations Erik Neander has mentioned specifically the kind of upgrades the team is hoping to make with its outfield group.
The Rays could plug those holes, or any other organizational needs, by trading away some veterans on the roster. Closer Pete Fairbanks is expected to be a popular name on the trade market, as is designated hitter Yandy Diaz.
Alas, neither of them made the list that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) put together of the 10 likeliest stars to be traded this offseason. But one of their teammates did make the cut.
Brandon Lowe considered top trade candidate this offseason
Coming in at No. 8 is second baseman Brandon Lowe. He has been with Tampa Bay for the entirety of his eight-year career, but that tenure could very well come to an end this winter.
The Rays have an $11.5 million option on Lowe, which includes a $500,000 buyout; they will almost assuredly exercise it. This is the last year that he is under team control before hitting free agency following the 2026 campaign.
He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2025, producing a .256/.307/.477 slash line with 31 home runs. It was the second most in a single year in his career and tied him for the most in baseball at the position with Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees.
Coming off his healthiest season since 2021, he has proven to be a legitimate difference-maker with the bat. That kind of power and run production from a second baseman is rare and something several teams around the league could certainly use.
Lowe has been a consistent power threat throughout his career with a home run rate of 5.2%, well above the league average of 3.2%. He hits the ball hard with regularity, owning a 90.3 mph average exit velocity and 45.1% hard-hit rate.
His career OPS+ is 123, with only one season being below 112. He has 157 home runs and 126 doubles in his career, resulting in an impressive .481 slugging percentage.
Lowe isn’t going to offer much value with his glove, but his bat is certainly above-average. Prior to the 2025 season, he provided positive value as a base runner as well. This was the first time in his career in which he qualified for leaderboards and didn’t have an above-average Baserunning Run Value mark at Baseball Savant.
If the Rays make him available, plenty of teams around the league will show interest in him.