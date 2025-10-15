Former MLB Executive Links Phillies to Rays as Potential Trade Partner for Slugger
With the World Series getting closer as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners take commanding 2-0 leads, the Tampa Bay Rays will be hoping to play meaningful baseball in October next year.
Even though the 2025 campaign might not have gone according to plan, this is a franchise that has a lot of good things in place. Last year, the team was a contender in the first half of the season and actually finished with a positive run differential. That is usually a good starting point to make the postseason, but some things didn’t go Tampa Bay’s way and they finished eight games under .500.
This winter, the Rays are going to be a team that a lot of people will be looking at. With a few veterans that are near-expiring contracts, the team has historically looked to move them and gain assets in return. Tampa Bay has a few notable ones this year that they could move, and it would have a massive impact on the league if they chose to do so.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Phillies potentially pursuing Rays All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe to help bolster their lineup.
Lowe Would Be a Surprise Target
It was another fantastic regular season for the Phillies before once again falling short in the playoffs. That has unfortunately become the common theme for Philadelphia, who were eliminated by the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
With another loss, the Phillies are heading into an offseason with plenty of uncertainty. They have a few key members of their core that will be free agents, and this is a franchise that is now clearly in the need for a shakeup.
While Philadelphia has numerous positions that they will likely look to upgrade, seeing Lowe’s name mentioned as a potential player they would pursue is a bit surprising. At second base, Bryson Stott might not be a star in the league, but he is a solid player. However, if the Phillies are genuinely looking to add some impact players and really make a run in 2026, Lowe would be a significant upgrade offensively.
When healthy, Lowe is arguably the best offensive second baseman in the league, and he would be able to help reshape and bolster a lineup that has felt top heavy at times. Despite their success, Philadelphia also has a strong farm system that they could send some talent back to the Rays if they elected to move him. While it might be a bit of a surprise to see the Phillies mentioned with Lowe, he is a fantastic player that would help.