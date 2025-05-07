Former Tampa Bay Rays Slugger Set to Join South Korean Military, Hopes to Coach with Team
Former Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jiman Choi is putting his baseball career on hold, as he'll join the South Korean military for the next 21 months. A mandatory obligation for Korean men since 1957, Choi hopes to play in the KBO in 2027, when he'll be 36 years old.
Men are supposed to complete their service between the ages of 18 and 35, but Choi had his service pushed back so he could start his pro career. Reports indicate that Choi will not have a combat role within the military. He will be able to train and workout, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times. Topkin also reports that Choi eventually wants to coach with the Rays.
An eight-year major league veteran, Choi originally signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2009. He made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 and then proceeded to play for the New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers, Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
He had the most success with the Rays, spending parts of 2018-2023 in Tampa Bay. He hit 52 homers in Tampa, including a career-high 19 in 2019. He helped the Rays reach the World Series in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Rays lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Choi having 16 RBIs in 42 games that season.
He's a career .234 hitter.
As for the current Rays, they'll be in action on Wednesday night agains tthe Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.
