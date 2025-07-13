Gameday Preview (Sunday): Rays Try to Avoid Sweep vs. Red Sox
The Tampa Bay Rays have one last chance to go out on a high note before the All-Star break.
After losing the first three games in a four-game set against the red-hot Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the Rays will try to avoid the sweep and break Boston's nine-game winning streak on Sunday.
Once in the hunt for first place in the American League East, the Rays (50-46) sit a game and a half behind Boston (52-45) for third place in the division while lagging 5.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place after losing 11 of their past 15 games.
The third of four regular-season series against the Red Sox has been incredibly close for the Rays, with each game decided by one run. However, Tampa Bay squandered two multi-run leads before being shut out on Saturday. Tampa Bay's Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.32 ERA) will face fellow righty Brayan Bello (5-3, 3.27 ERA).
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
Who: Tampa Bay Rays (50-46) at Boston Red Sox (52-45)
When: Sunday, July 13, at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Where: Fenway Park, Boston
TV: FanDuel Sports Sun, MLB Network
Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
Betting information: The Red Sox are the money line favorite on HardRockBet.com at minus-120, and the Rays' money line odds are at plus-100. On the run line, you can bet the Red Sox plus-1.5 at minus-185 odds, and you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-140 odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Rays Batting Order
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Jake Mangum LF
- Josh Lowe RF
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Matt Thaiss C
- Ha-Seong Kim SS
- Taylor Walls 2B
Red Sox Batting Order
- Jarren Duran LF
- Alex Bregman 3B
- Roman Anthony RF
- Masataka Yoshida LF
- Trevor Story SS
- Ceddanne Rafaela CF
- Marcelo Mayer 2B
- Romy Gonzalez 1B
- Connor Wong C
