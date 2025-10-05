Phillies Veteran Would Be Excellent Addition for Rays in Free Agency
The Tampa Bay Rays have started up their offseason and will be hoping to build on some of the positives from the 2025 campaign. Even though the team finished eight games under .500, there were some bright spots for the franchise.
Last year was certainly a challenge for the franchise having to play in a minor league stadium, but they still were a contender for more than half of the season. With new ownership coming in, the plan for the offseason is a bit uncertain, but they might look to make a splash or two in free agency.
Tampa Bay is notorious for having a low payroll compared to the rest of the league and building their teams from within. That has resulted in a lot of good teams and success for the franchise despite not spending a ton of money. Now, with new ownership, if spending increases it could be the start of something special.
This winter, the Rays do have a somewhat clear area that they would like to improve at the catcher position, and they should have a few solid options. Whether or not they will look to spend remains to be seen, but there is a good option for them in free agency who could help create a strong culture if they do.
J.T. Realmuto Would Be a Strong Veteran Addition
Even though his best days are behind him, J.T. Realmuto would be a substantial addition for the Rays. While he would fit the positional need at catcher, he can bring a lot of intangibles to the table to help improve the team.
Realmuto is a proven winner with the Philadelphia Phillies and has a plethora of playoff experience. For Tampa Bay, adding the veteran catcher would help provide the team with a leader in the clubhouse and someone to help grow the staff.
This season with the Phillies, Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 with 12 home runs and 54 RBI in 134 games played. Even though he might not be an All-Star player anymore, he is a strong defensive catcher and productive at the plate.
At 34 years old, Realmuto isn’t going to be getting a massive contract in free agency, and that could benefit the Rays. If he falls within a potential price range for them on a short-term deal, he could still make a really positive impact for the team. Due to Tampa Bay having a solid core in place, Realmuto could be a great addition.