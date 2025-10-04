Rays Should Avoid Trading For Orioles Former All-Star Slugger
As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for the offseason, the team does have a couple of areas that they would like to improve. While it’s uncertain if the team will start to spend more with new ownership, they could seek upgrades in the trade market as well.
Even though the team finished under the .500 mark, it’s hard to say that it was a poor season for the Rays. This was a team that was displaced from their home stadium and forced to play a majority of their games in both July and August on the road. It certainly correlates that it is then when the team started to struggle.
As they prepare for the 2026 campaign, there is reason to believe that the Rays can be a contender for a playoff spot once again. In order to solidify that, they will need to make a couple of improvements and one of the spots they might look to upgrade is at catcher.
There figures to be a number of solid options that the team can pursue both in free agency and the trade market, but one player in particular is from within their division and someone that they should pass on pursuing.
Why They Should Avoid Adley Rutschman
The Baltimore Orioles were the other team in the American League East along with the Rays who missed the playoffs in 2025. It was a dreadful start to the season for the Orioles, and they were never able to dig out of the early hole that they put themselves in.
While the starting pitching rightfully took the bulk of the blame for the struggles early on, some of the key hitters for the team also underperformed. One of those players was former All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. The slugger was once considered to be one of the top players at the position, but for the last year and a half, he has struggled.
In 2025, he slashed .220/.307/.366 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 90 games played. While injuries did limit him in 2025, his struggles at the plate go back to the 2024 campaign. It might have seemed crazy to see Rutschman’s name mentioned in trade rumors, but the team already has a potential replacement for Samuel Basallo.
While catcher is a position of need and Rutschman is a former All-Star, the Rays would be wise to avoid pursuing him this winter. The struggles of the slugger at the plate for the last year and a half should be enough reason to pursue other options.