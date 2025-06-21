Rays’ Brandon Lowe Hopes Big Start to Season Will Translate to All-Star Game Roster Spot
TAMPA, Fla.—Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe has a shot to represent his team in the All-Star Game for just the second time in his career.
With less than two weeks to go until voting concludes, Lowe sits in fifth place among American League second basemen with 238,799 votes, as of the latest voting totals released Monday. Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers is first with 535,079 votes.
While jumping four players and making up a 300,000-vote deficit is a near-impossible task, Lowe certainly should be in consideration based on his stats. And there are other ways to get in, besides the fan vote.
Entering play Friday, he’s batting .266 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. He sits atop all second baseman in both leagues in each category.
"You look at the last couple of seasons, when he's able to play, he produces at a very, very elite All-Star level," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
Lowe has been clutch for the Rays. That was on display Wednesday when he sent a two-run shot to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game after the Rays trailed 8-0 at one point.
Tampa Bay ended up winning 12-8, matching its largest comeback in franchise history.
Lowe was an All-Star as a rookie in 2019 when he hit .270, clubbed 17 homers and drove in 51 over 82 games.
Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees will manage the American League in the All-Star Game, to be played July 15 in Atlanta.
"I think Brandon should be at the top of the list as far as an opportunity to represent the Rays," Cash said.
Lowe, who turns 31 next month, has spent his entire career with the Rays.
Other Rays players who are in the top 10 of voting at their positions are first baseman Jonathan Aranda and third baseman Junior Caminero.
Any teammates on the All-Star team likely would be added by Boone and staff as well.
"It's them, again, helping me to the point that I am," Lowe added. "I think it's every single person's goal in the world of baseball is to be in an All-Star Game, on an All-Star team. It just means that you know you're doing the right things."
Voting for the game’s starters concludes on July 2 at noon ET, with the winners revealed at 7 p.m. ET.
Related Rays Stories
• RAYS' CASH AND RASMUSSEN REACT TO SCARY HUNTER BIGGE INJURY: When Rays reliever Hunter Bigge was struck by a line drive foul ball, Baseball no longer mattered. CLICK HERE
• MLB INSIDER EXPRESSES SKEPTICISM OVER POTENTIAL SALE OF TAMPA BAY RAYS: The Tampa Bay Rays entered advanced talks regarding the sale of the team on Tuesday. The question of where the team will end up is still the topic of discussion. CLICK HERE
• RAYS' CAMINERO EAGER TO DAZZLE IN HOME RUN DERBY: The young Rays star doesn't know if he will get a chance to participate in the Home Run Derby. But, if given the chance, he's going to make a statement appearance. CLICK HERE