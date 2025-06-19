MLB Insider Expresses Skepticism Over Potential Sale Of Tampa Bay Rays
The potential sale of the Tampa Bay Rays experienced a significant development Wednesday, but there are still more questions than answers, the biggest one being where the team will call home.
A report in Sportico indicates the Rays and a group led by Florida businessman Patrick Zalupski are in advanced talks over the sale of the team for $1.7 billion. As negotiations progress, MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal is skeptical about the organization's plans for a stadium.
"This seems to be a little bit more advanced, a little bit more serious than some of the other things that they've explored," Rosenthal said in an appearance on Foul Territory TV. "If they do get sold—and the reported price is $1.7 billion— where do they end up?
"I don't know that anyone expects them to end up in Saint Petersburg. Tampa would be the obvious possibility, maybe Orlando as a long shot," Rosenthal added. "The biggest questions, where do they play, how do they finance the stadium, what's it going to look like?"
In the event of a successful sale, Zalupski will be the third owner of the Rays. A group led by Stuart Sternberg purchased the team from its original owner, Vince Naimoli, in 2004. Sternberg became the principal owner in 2005.
The Rays are currently 40-33 and will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.
• RAYS STUN ORIOLES WITH RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK: It just didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays that they were down eight runs after two innings on Wednesday night. They just went ahead and scored 12 unanswered runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a franchise record in a 12-8 win. CLICK HERE
• RAYS INFIELDERS CLOSE IN ON ALL-STAR SELECTIONS: Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe continue to make their case for an All-Star selection as voting enters the final weeks. CLICK HERE
• RAYS CLOSE TO BEING SOLD: Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, and former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski tells Foul Territory TV that he's been trying to do this for a while. CLICK HERE