Rays Emerging Star Pitcher Projected for Massive Raise in First Year of Arbitration
The Tampa Bay Rays had a few players stand out this season despite the team’s lack of overall success. Failing to reach the 80-win plateau in a 162-game campaign for the first time in 2016 didn’t stop some from breaking out.
One of the players who emerged was on the mound. Ryan Pepiot, in his second year with the Rays after starting his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, looks like a long-term piece to build around in the rotation.
In December 2023, Pepiot was acquired, along with Jonny DeLuca, in exchange for Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot and cash. It is a deal both franchises have to be happy with how things have transpired.
Pepiot looks the part of an emerging, reliable innings-eater in the rotation. Just entering his prime after turning 28 years old in August, he has put himself in a position to earn a considerable raise in his first year of arbitration.
Ryan Pepiot projected for massive raise in arbitration
In 2025, the Butler University product earned $774,600 as his salary. According to MLB Trade Rumors projections, he is going to earn nearly 5x as much money when he plays in 2026. His arbitration projection has been set at $3.7 million with 3.005 years of service time.
Out of the 17 Tampa Bay players who are arbitration-eligible this winter, that is the highest projected salary. Ace Shane McClanahan, relief pitcher Griffin Jax and starting pitcher Shane Baz are the only other players projected to earn more than $3 million.
McClanahan and Jax are both projected for $3.6 million, and Baz is at $3.1 million. Outfielder Josh Lowe just missed reaching that plateau with a projection of $2.9 million.
Pepiot has certainly earned the significant raise based on his performance in 2024. He made 31 starts, throwing 167.2 innings with 167 strikeouts. A 3.86 ERA was produced along with a 106 ERA+ and 1.9 bWAR.
The best weapon in his arsenal is his offspeed pitches. They produced an Offspeed Run Value of +4, which was in the 85th percentile. His 24.6% strikeout rate was solid in the 65th percentile.
He may not have the stuff of an ace, but his reliability and durability make him a great building block as a middle-of-the-rotation arm. If things go well on the mound when it comes to staying healthy, Pepiot could slot in as the team’s No. 4 or 5 starter, providing them with incredible upside on the mound.