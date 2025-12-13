Rays Need To Proceed With Extra Cautions in Ketel Marte Trade Negotiations

To the surprise of many in the baseball world, the Tampa Bay Rays have continually been mentioned as one of the potential trade suitors for the Arizona Diamondbacks' All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.

While Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has said the chances of their star being traded aren’t very high, he has not completely shut down rumors. Trading Marte could provide the team with an avenue to address their most glaring need, which is on the mound.

The Rays could certainly build an intriguing package of arms to entice Arizona with. Reports have surfaced that both Shane Baz and Ryan Pepiot have been mentioned as potential pieces in a trade package.

These are negotiations that Tampa Bay needs to proceed with extra caution for several reasons. For starters, the asking price is going to be incredibly steep.

Asking price for Ketel Marte is steep for Rays

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Does acquiring Marte improve the Rays' lineup? Undoubtedly so. But, it is fair to wonder if he moves the needle enough to make them into a playoff contender in a loaded American League East division.

Tampa Bay needs to add more talent to improve its offense. Cedric Mullins was signed in free agency, and fellow outfielder Jake Fraley was brought back after being non-tendered. Those two, along with Marte, would certainly help, but the lineup would still feature some holes.

It would not be a stretch to say the Rays would still have the least intimidating offense in the AL East, especially after the Baltimore Orioles signed first baseman Pete Alonso.

There is also the risk of creating another hole on the Major League roster to acquire Marte. Starting pitching depth is something Tampa Bay was targeting this offseason. Unloading two reliable starters in Baz and Pepiot would create unnecessary uncertainty in the rotation.

Rays starting pitching depth would be dangerously thin

Sep 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot (44) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

All-Star Drew Rasmussen would be the only player Kevin Cash could pencil in for 30+ starts. No one knows what Shane McClanahan will bring to the table after missing 2+ seasons. Joe Boyle and Ian Seymour have limited sample sizes in the Big Leagues. Veteran Steven Matz could be stretched back out into a starter.

Of course, a Marte acquisition makes more sense if the Rays have something lined up with their current second baseman, Brandon Lowe.

He has been mentioned prevalently in trade rumors. Moving him could bring back some starting pitching help to offset the potential price it would require to land Marte from the Diamondbacks.

Finding space for both of them in the lineup is difficult, unless Tampa Bay is confident Marte can handle the outfield again. He has been exclusively an infielder, playing all but six innings the last four seasons at second base.

Ketel Marte's contract could become deterrent for Rays

Aug 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is also the case of his contract. The Rays are a notoriously frugal franchise, looking to get out of long-term deals when a player is in their 30s, not acquire them.

Marte, while still elite, is 32 years old and is guaranteed $92 million through 2030. A player option for $11.5 million is in place for 2031, when he will be 37 years old.

Given their spending limits, it would be hard to see Tampa Bay parting with controllable and affordable pitching assets at this point for a second baseman leaving his prime years.

If they were interested in locking down a second baseman long-term, signing Lowe to an extension makes more sense than trading assets and taking on Marte’s long-term deal.

