Rays Have One Looming Question Heading Into Free Agency This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set for what should be an interesting winter. As the American League looks to crown a champion between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, the Rays will be hoping to be that caliber of team in 2026.
In the first half of the year, the Rays were a contender in 2025. Unfortunately, they fell off a bit in the second half with some scheduling challenges, but there is some talent on this roster. Tampa Bay has always done a good job developing its players, and the last campaign saw the emergence of some new stars.
Junior Caminero was the player who really burst on to the scene as one of the top power hitters in baseball. The young slugger appears to be a player that the team should be looking to build around for years to come.
With new ownership coming in, the Rays might start to spend some money on free agents and that could change the dynamic of the franchise. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the biggest decision for the Rays this winter being whether or not to make a splash with new ownership.
Should New Ownership Make a Splash?
Even though Tampa Bay is not known for being movers in free agency, new ownership might change that quickly. Similarly to the Athletics last winter, who went out and spent in free agency shockingly, the Rays might look to follow that same path.
Making a splash makes a lot of sense for the new ownership to come in and show the fanbase that they are here to win and that bright days are ahead for the franchise. While the new stadium planning will be exciting, getting a top-tier free agent would really open some eyes around the league.
If Tampa Bay starts to spend in free agency with how well, they have always been able to identify and develop talent and could quickly become a real force. If they do decide to spend, getting a slugger would be a good area to target. This was a team that was squarely in the middle of the road offensively and adding another great bat would help propel them into the Top 10.
Overall, even though free agency is usually quiet for the Rays, it seems like it could be changing. For a team that was a contender for the first half of the season with some young talent, one splash could make all the difference.