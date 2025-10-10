Rays Must Not Rush Top Prospect to Majors After Disappointing Season

5. Xavier Isaac - 1B - AA



Isaac was limited to just 41 G due to an injury, and despite his .201 BA and 29.7% K%, produced a 144 wRC+. His raw power to all parts of the field is some of the best in MiLB, and over a fully healthy 26', he could take a step forward with improved PD. pic.twitter.com/yMsR3oh4qr