Inside The Rays

Rays Prospect Should Be More Highly Regarded Following Great Year

Which prospect from the Tampa Bay Rays deserves more recognition?

Nick Ziegler

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set to start their offseason with a mix of positives and negatives coming from the 2025 season. This was a team that started off hot and was looking like a contender in the first half of the year. Unfortunately, a bad summer crippled that momentum and they finished the campaign under the .500 mark. 

While a season under .500 might feel like a failure for the franchise, they were a better team than their final record indicated. The Rays were able to have a positive run differential by a fairly significant margin, which usually results in success. 

As the team heads into the winter, there will be a couple of big decisions to make regarding what the team is going to do with a couple of key veterans. Tampa Bay historically looks to move these players to help replenish talent in their farm system. 

The Rays are no stranger to having a great minor league system and 2025 was no different. Even though some of their elite prospects might not have had the campaigns they were hoping, others stepped up and emerged as potential building blocks. 

Ty Johnson Has Emerged

As part of the Isaac Paredes trade not too long ago, Johnson was figured to be a prospect that the team identified could be a part of the future. Despite being a 15th-round pick of the Chicago Cubs, the 24-year-old has been able to move up the ranks of the farm system for Tampa Bay. 

In 2025, Johnson spent the entire year in Double-A for the Rays and had a very impressive campaign. The right-hander was able to total a 2.61 ERA and struck out 149 batters in 110.1 innings pitched. The numbers were fantastic for the 24-year-old, and he arguably should be ranked higher than the 19th prospect in the system. 

Age certainly plays a factor in that ranking, but Johnson is likely going to be someone on the radar who could get called up in 2026 if he continues to perform well. While the starting rotation for the team currently looks solid for Tampa Bay, they have some really talented arms in Double-A that are going to be worth monitoring. 

Johnson and Brody Hopkins are certainly two of them, with Hopkins being the more highly regarded prospect. However, the team shouldn’t sleep on Johnson, who was just as good in 2025. 

More Tampa Bay Rays News: 

feed

Published
Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20. He can also be reached at via email at NickZiegler26@gmail.com

Home/News