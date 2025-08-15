Rays Sit Atop Unflattering Rankings Ahead of Weekend Series in San Francisco

Worst MLB records since July 4 (based on a team's winning percentage):

.286- Rays (10-25)

.303- Nationals (10-23)

.353- #Dodgers (12-21 via Wednesday's 6-5 loss vs LAA after leading 3-0 and 5-2)

.353- Rockies (12-21)

.353- Giants (12-21)

.382- Pirates (13-21)

.382- Braves (13-21)