Rays Sit Atop Unflattering Rankings Ahead of Weekend Series in San Francisco
The Tampa Bay Rays are headlining the wrong kind of list.
Heading into Friday’s slate of games and Tampa Bay’s series opener against the San Francisco Giants, the Rays hold the worst MLB record (based on a team’s winning percentage) since July 4 at 10-25 (.286), according to StatsCentre. (These records are complete through Wednesday games.
The Rays’ struggles are a dramatic departure from an MLB-best 25-9 run they constructed from May 20 to June 26.
Tampa Bay’s success has since been flipped on its head, as a team once looking primed for a playoff push is now struggling to keep its head above water, sitting at 59-63 and eighth in the American League wild card standings.
Since June 26, the Rays have played 13 series, only winning three. They have not swept an opponent since the Kansas City Royals (June 24-26). Before Wednesday night’s win over the A’s, Tampa Bay held a 4-15 record in its last 19 road games and a 6-20 record on the road since June 29, the worst mark in the majors during that span.
With all the doom and gloom, there is cause for optimism.
The Rays’ upcoming three-game set against the Giants (59-62) concludes a 12-game West Coast road trip. Tampa Bay has already taken two of its first three series on the trip entering Friday. Securing the series against San Francisco could boost its position in the standings and hint at a return to consistent winning.
The Rays need to leapfrog four clubs (Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels) to even get within reach of the New York Yankees (64-57) for the third wild card spot, but they only sit a half-game behind the Angels (59-62) and 1.5 games behind the Royals (60-61).
Kansas City begins a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, and the Angels open a three-game series against the A’s. With thin margins, losses by both the Royals and Angels this weekend could change the dynamic if the Rays can secure some victories in the Bay Area before returning home for a crucial pair of games against the Yankees (Aug. 19-20).
Tampa Bay opens its series against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 p.m. ET. Rays right-hander Joe Boyle (1-2, 3.82 ERA) will face Landen Roupp (7-6, 3.11 ERA).
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS GET DISHEARTENING INJURY NEWS: Another setback has plagued the recovery of a key starter for the Rays, and now he will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- BRAVES CLAIM RAYS RIGHT-HANDER OFF WAIVERS: The Rays had designated the sparingly used pitcher for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE