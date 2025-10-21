Rays Slugger Seen as Great Fit for Mariners at Designated Hitter Following ALCS
The World Series is officially set with an exciting matchup upcoming between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. After a winner is crowned, the offseason is going to begin, and the Tampa Bay Rays will have a lot of decisions to make.
After a tough second half of the year, the Rays are going to be coming into the winter hoping to make some moves to improve the team. While winning and contending in 2026 is going to be the primary focus, the team also will be thinking about the long-term like they always do.
With a couple of key veterans set to become free agents soon, Tampa Bay could look to make a trade or two this winter in order to get something in return for these players before they likely walk in free agency. This is how the team has been able to stay consistently good for a long time and it is a formula that works.
There will likely be four names mentioned frequently in trade talks, but one in particular could make sense for the Rays to try and move. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about what the offseason plan might be for the Seattle Mariners after being eliminated from the postseason. He stated that Rays slugger Yandy Diaz would be an excellent target for them at designated hitter this winter.
Diaz Would Fill a Need for Mariners
It was a fantastic campaign for the 34-year-old slugger in 2025. While primarily being the designated hitter, Diaz was able to slash .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. The slugger was a key piece of the offense, but if the Rays are thinking long-term, he likely isn’t going to be in their plans. While he can still play some first base, Tampa Bay saw the emergence of Jonathan Aranda at the position, making Diaz a bit more expendable.
For the Mariners, they are coming off a heart-breaking Game 7 loss to the Blue Jays and will be entering an offseason in which they will likely be seeing some roster changes. With a couple of key free agents, pursuing a veteran like Diaz who is a talented right-handed bat could help them replace some of the offensive production if they lost Eugenio Suarez and or Josh Naylor.
While the Rays don’t have to move Diaz this winter, it could be in their best interest. Trading the veteran could free up some at-bats for young players seeking to get the opportunity in the Majors and would likely bring them back a solid prospect or two.