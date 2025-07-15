Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Junior Caminero Falls to Cal Raleigh in Home Run Derby Final
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero went the distance in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night, making franchise history in the process.
Caminero made it to the final round, losing to MLB home run leader and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, 18-15. Caminero joined former Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena as the only Rays players ever to reach the last round. Arozarena, who is an All-Star this season and Raleigh's teammate in Seattle, accomplished the feat for the Rays in 2023.
Caminero, who turned 22 nine days ago, would have been the youngest player to win the Home Run Derby, He was the youngest Rays to participate since Evan Longoria did in 2008, his rookie season, when he was 22 years and 280 days old.
Caminero's 21 bombs in the first round catapulted him to the semifinal, where he faced Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. In less than a minute, Caminero launched eight home runs, with the longest being 460 feet. He edged out Buxton's seven homers to move on to the final against Raleigh.
Raleigh, whose 38 home runs through 94 games are the second-most by any player before the All-Star break in league history, defeated Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz in the semifinal round, 19-13.
Raleigh opened the final round, launching 15 homers and adding three more in the bonus round before giving the stage to Caminero. Tampa Bay's young star came so close, but fell just short as Raleigh became the first catcher in history to win the title. Despite the loss, Caminero takes home $750,000 in prize money. Raleigh won $1 million.
Related Rays Stories
- RAYS ALL-STAR LEFTY MCCLANAHAN PITCHES FOR DURHAM: The journey back from a second Tommy John surgery and a left triceps nerve injury has been anything but easy for Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan. But now, he's closer than ever to getting back to the majors. CLICK HERE
- RAYS' RASMUSSEN RELISHES ALL-STAR SELECTION: Baseball has paved a toilsome path for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen. Through all the hardships, he has continued to fight. Now, he's an All-Star for the first time in his career. CLICK HERE
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, game times and results in real time. CLICK HERE