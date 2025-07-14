Rays' Drew Rasmussen Relishes First All-Star Selection After Difficult Journey
When Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen took the mound in Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night, he did so as an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Before Friday's game, Rasmussen was announced as a reserve pitcher for the American League roster, replacing Los Angeles Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Through 19 starts this season, Rasmussen is 7-5 with a 2.86 ERA.
It's an emotional moment for Rasmussen and those who have been a part of his baseball journey. The 29-year-old is in a class all of his own, pushing through three major elbow surgeries to get to this moment.
During his time at Oregon State, Rasmussen underwent two Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017. Fast forward to July 2023, and his second full season in a Rays uniform was cut short after just eight games to undergo an internal brace procedure.
Through all of the adversity, Rasmussen has defied the odds — and now he's being rewarded for it.
"I think everyone in this clubhouse is pretty much over the moon just in terms of all that he's gone through, the work that he's put in," Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder told reporters on Friday. "To be recognized as one of the best pitchers in the game, to be able to participate in the All-Star game, it's his moment."
"He deserves it," Rays manager Kevin Cash added. "The way he's performed this first half, but there is a backstory for the type of teammate he is, the type of work ethic, and mentality that he's shown to withstand and come back from some of these injuries."
For Rasmussen, an All-Star selection was never a part of his expectations.
"It's quite the honor, that's for sure," Rasmussen said. "I don't think it's anything I ever expected out of my career. It's definitely more than I could have possibly dreamt for."
Rasmussen is the fourth member of his team to earn a selection, joining first baseman Jonathan Aranda, second baseman Brandon Lowe and third baseman Junior Caminero. The All-Star game will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
"It's incredibly humbling, and it's something that I'll cherish forever," Rasmussen added with a smile.
