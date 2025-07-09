Rays All-Star Junior Caminero To Compete in Home Run Derby
Not long ago, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero said he would participate in the Home Run Derby if he were selected as an All-Star and given the opportunity.
He's keeping his word.
On Wednesday, Caminero took to Instagram to announce his intentions to participate in the Home Run Derby.
"Power. Style. Caminero. Let the show begin," he wrote.
At just 22 years old, Caminero has taken the league by storm in his third season with the Rays. The Dominican Republic native leads his team and all American League third basemen with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Caminero's commitment to the Home Run Derby makes him the sixth participant to join in on the action. Two spots remain vacant.
Moreover, Caminero is third on the list of participants in home runs. Here are the rankings heading into Wednesday's action:
- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (36)
- Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood (23)
- Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (21)
- Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (20)
- Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (16)
- Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (9)
Caminero is the first Rays player to participate in the Derby since Randy Arozarena in 2023. In that contest, Arozarena finished as the runner-up to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in an exciting duel in which Guerrero Jr. squeaked past Arozarena, 25-23.
Caminero has the opportunity to be the first Rays player in franchise history to win the Home Run Derby. While he isn't promising to win, Caminero is excited to put on a show for the fans.
