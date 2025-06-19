Tampa Bay Rays Create Wild Baseball History in Win vs. Orioles on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Rays are in a class all their own after miraculously overcoming an eight-run deficit to beat the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Trailing 8-0 after two innings, Tampa Bay rallied to win 12-8 and improve to 40-33 on the season.
According to OptaSTATS, there have been over 450 instances in the modern era of an MLB team allowing eight or more runs in an inning to open the game's scoring. Of those instances, the Rays are the only team to allow no runs or hits the rest of the way and come back to win.
It took Tampa Bay less than four innings to erase what looked like an insurmountable Baltimore lead. The offense produced 18 hits and went 9-for-13 with runners in scoring position.
Moreover, the bullpen combined for 7 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a walk following Ramon Laureano's three-run homer in the second inning.
Tampa Bay also moves into the top four of American League teams in runs scored while being in the top three in batting average.
Now just 1.5 games behind the Yankees for first place, the Rays look to take the series from the Orioles on Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Drew Rasmussen will pitch for the Rays, while former Rays' pitcher Charlie Morton toes the rubber for the Orioles.
Related Rays stories
• RAYS STUN ORIOLES WITH RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK: It just didn't matter to the Tampa Bay Rays that they were down eight runs after two innings on Wednesday night. They just went ahead and scored 12 unanswered runs against the Baltimore Orioles, setting a franchise record in a 12-8 win. CLICK HERE
• RAYS INFIELDERS CLOSE IN ON ALL-STAR SELECTIONS: Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe continue to make their case for an All-Star selection as voting enters the final weeks. CLICK HERE
• RAYS CLOSE TO BEING SOLD: Patrick Zalupski has signed a letter of intent to buy the franchise, and former MLB catcher A.J. Pierzynski tells Foul Territory TV that he's been trying to do this for a while. CLICK HERE