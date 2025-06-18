Two Rays Infielders Crack Top 5 In All-Star Voting
With less than a month to go until All-Star Weekend, Tampa Bay Rays infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe are in the top five of the voting leaders for first and second basemen in the American League.
Aranda sits in third place among American League first basemen with 483,290 votes, while Lowe is No. 5 among second basemen with 238,799 votes. Currently, Paul Goldschmidt of the Yankees and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays occupy the top two positions for first base, with Guerrero Jr. leading Aranda by 131,436 votes.
Lowe has more ground to cover, as the gap to reach Baltimore’s Jackson Holliday at No. 2 is a difference of more than 200,000 votes.
Aranda’s fourth season has proved to be his best at the plate. The 27-year-old is hitting .323, good for second among first basemen. Aranda also possesses a .414 OBP, which is fourth among all position players and well ahead of Goldschmidt at No. 32.
While Lowe is having a solid season at the plate with 14 home runs and a .263 batting average, his glove is making his All-Star case. Lowe is just one assist away from tying Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner for first place in that category.
Additionally, Lowe comfortably leads all second basemen with 54 double plays, further illustrating his defensive prowess.
Fans can vote up to five times per day during the first phase of the voting process, which ends on June 26. Phase 2 of voting will begin on June 30 at noon ET and will conclude on July 2.
