Tampa Bay Rays' Prospective Owner Reportedly Has Been Trying to Buy Team 'For a While'
On Wednesday, news broke that the Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced discussions with Florida businessman Patrick Zalupski about buying the team for $1.7 billion. Stu Sternberg has owned the Rays since 2005, but his ownership tenure has been plagued by the inability to get a new ballpark in the Tampa or St. Petersburg areas.
According to former major league catcher A.J. Pierzynski, Zalupski has been trying to buy the team "for a while." He made those comments on Foul Territory TV:
Patrick Zalupski has been trying to buy the Rays for a while, says @AJPierzynski12
"I know they've had discussions with the city of Tampa about plots of land in different places."
Zalupski and his group have a letter of intent to buy the franchise, but that doesn't mean a sale will definitely go through, and that's important to note. News of a potential sale will likely make commissioner Rob Manfred happy, as he's been hoping to keep the Rays in the area while talks of relocation have surfaced over the last few years.
Perhaps a new ownership group can finally put an end to these issues and get a new ballpark in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area built. The Rays were scheduled to have a new ballpark being built this year, but October's Hurricane Milton changed those plans.
The Rays enter play on Wednesday at 40-33 and in second place in the American League East. They are trying to advance back to the playoffs after missing them in 2024. They'll take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
