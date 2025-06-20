Tampa Bay Rays Make Notable Roster Move After Epic Comeback Win
TAMPA, Fla.— The Tampa Bay Rays made a notable roster move on Thursday following Wednesday's epic comeback win against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rays recalled right-hander Connor Seabold from Triple-A Durham and optioned right-hander Cole Sulser to Durham.
Even though Sulser didn't pitch on Wednesday, he was still the odd-man out in the bullpen.
"Tough for Sulser, for sure," Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Thursday's series finale against Baltimore. "You know, just when you have a game like that where everybody contributes, and Sulser, we had really used him the two innings the night before. He really kind of sucked it up and pitched some innings for us when we needed it."
"A lot of appreciation for him. Told him to keep doing his thing and look forward to seeing him back," Cash added.
In the last week, Sulser pitched 2.1 innings across three games, allowing four hits and one earned run.
A four-year veteran, Seabold is in his first season with Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old has played in two games for the Rays, pitching 3.2 innings with two strikeouts, a walk, six hits and one earned run.
In nine games with Durham, Seabold is 3-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 36.2 innings.
The Rays' bullpen has compiled a 14-8 record with a 3.02 ERA while striking out 238 batters, allowing 215 hits and 82 earned runs in 73 games.
