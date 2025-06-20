Rays and Orioles Game Takes Terrifying Turn As Rays Reliever Hunter Bigge Is Carted Off
Game four of the Tampa Bay Rays series against the Baltimore Orioles took a terrifying turn on Thursday night.
In the top of the seventh inning, Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit a line drive towards the Rays dugout, where Rays reliever Hunter Bigge was standing. The ball appeared to hit Bigge in the face, knocking him to the ground immediately.
The crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field joined several players from both teams in silence as Bigge stayed down for several minutes. Paramedics were immediately summoned to tend to Bigge before eventually transporting him off.
To the relief of everyone watching, Bigge provided a thumbs up several times as paramedics transported him away.
Bigge was drafted in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs in 2019. He made his major league debut on July 9, 2024. He was traded to Tampa Bay before the end of the 2024 season, where played 19 games including one start.
For his career, Bigge possesses a 2.51 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 10 walks.
We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.
