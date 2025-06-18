Tampa Bay Rays Release Statement on Possible Sale of Team
It was reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Tampa Bay Rays are in 'advanced' talks to sell the team to a Florida-led investment group. The price point appears to be in the neighborhood of $1.7 billion, though nothing has been finalized yet.
The Rays have put out a statement on the news as well, which has been relayed by television personality Ryan Bass:
Official statement from on a potential sale of the team: “The Tampa Bay Rays announced that the team has recently commenced exclusive discussions with a group led by Patrick Zalupski, Bill Cosgrove, Ken Babby and prominent Tampa Bay investors concerning a possible sale of the team. Neither the Rays nor the group will have further comment during the discussions.”
If this sale does eventually go through, the hope is that it will provide some stability for baseball in the region. After several failed attempts to get a new ballpark built in the area, the Rays have been mentioned as a possible relocation candidate for years. Current owner Stu Sternberg even tried to get a split-season plan through, where the organization would play half the year in Florida and half in Montreal. Sternberg has owned the team since 2005.
Perhaps a new ownership group can finally put an end to these issues and get a new ballpark in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area built. The Rays were scheduled to have a new ballpark built this year, but October's Hurricane Milton changed those plans.
The Rays enter play on Wednesday at 40-33 and in second place in the American League East. They are trying to advance back to the playoffs after missing them in 2024. They'll take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
