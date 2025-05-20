Rays' Rally Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Astros on Monday Night
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays dug themselves a deep hole Monday night against the Houston Astros, and then dug themselves out of it. But it still wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss that dropped them to a season-low five games under .500.
It was more of the same for the Rays in their temporary home at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. They are now 11-18 on their home field after losing the series opener, and they are 21-26 on the year now. It ties their low water mark from April 22, when they were 9-14.
Ryan Pepiot started for the Rays, and had just one rough inning, giving up three runs in the second. Houston catcher Victor Caratini hit a solo home run with two outs, and then Pepiot gave up a walk, an RBI double to Cam Smith and an RBI single to Chase McCormick to put the Astros (25-22) ahead 3-0.
But the Rays bounced back. They scored twice in the fifth inning when second baseman Brandon Lowe led off with a single, and then Danny Jansen drove him in with a two-run homer to right field. They tied it in the sixth when Yandy Diaz and Jose Caballero opened the inning with back-to-back doubles off Houston starter Colton Gordon, who's a St. Petersburg native.
Pepiot kept the Rays in it with four scoreless innings after that second-inning explosion. He left with the score tied, but in the top of the seventh, Rays reliever Manuel Rodriguez gave up a home run to Jake Meyers on the second pitch of the at-bat, giving Houston a 4-3 lead.
The Rays had no answers after that. They had runners on in each of the final three innings, but could never push the tying run across. They were just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, a recurring theme in these early-season struggles.
The two teams meet again on Tuesday night, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. ET. Zach Littell (3-5, 4.31 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. Brandon Walter, a 28-year-old left-hander, will make his season debut for Houston. He hasn't pitched in the majors since 2023 with Boston.