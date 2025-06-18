The Trial For Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco is Nearing its End
The trial for embattled Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco is nearing its end in the Dominican Republic. The evidence portion of the trial is now over and the closing remarks will take place on Monday, June 23.
According to Juan Arturo Recio of ESPN, the court has indicated that it will take some time to reach a verdict.
Franco is currently on trial for charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking.
He hasn't played since August of 2023 when allegations surfaced of him having an relationship with a minor in his home country. There are real questions about if he'll ever play in the big leagues again. Major League Baseball won't even start their own investigation or make their own ruling about Franco's status until the legal proceedings are done in the Dominican. Franco is on the restricted list and is not being paid currently by the Rays. He cannot travel from the Dominican Republic, either.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of his record-setting 11-year, $182 million contract.
The 24-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
As for the current Rays, they enter play on Wednesday at 40-33 and in second place in the American League East. They'll take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Taj Bradley will take the mound.
