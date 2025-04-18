This Note on Prospect Chandler Simpson Should Have Tampa Bay Rays Fans Very Excited
On Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays officially promoted top prospect Chandler Simpson from Triple-A Durham. Simpson, arguably the fastest man in baseball, stole 104 bases in the minors a season ago and already has eight this season.
While it's unclear just how much he'll play, he's certainly a weapon for manager Kevin Cash to utilize, especially late in games. His running ability has been better than some entire teams over the last two-plus years.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy on social media:
Chandler Simpson has 206 SB in 242 games played since the start of 2023.
That is more than 8 of the 30 MLB teams over that same span.
Simpson is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. In addition to being an excellent runner, Simpson has been lauded for his ability to make contact, even earning the nickname of "Little Tony Gwynn."
He's a career .324 hitter in the minor leagues who is hitting .301 this year.
At 24 years old, he could be a major difference maker for Tampa Bay, who enters play on Friday at 8-11 and in last place in the American League East.
They'll be back in action on Friday as they host the New York Yankees at Steinbrenner Field. New York is 12-7 and in first place.
Right-hander Drew Rasmussen will take the ball for Tampa Bay. He's 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA while Carlos Rodon toes the rubber for New York. He's 1-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Rays on SI publisher Tom Brew will have live on-site coverage of the game.
Related Rays stories
- PALACIOS SHINES IN RETURN: Tampa Bay outfielder Richie Palacios returned from a broken finger Thursday and promptly had three hits and a stolen base, a first in a Rays season debut. But the Rays couldn't hit with the bases loaded and lost 6-3 to the New York Yankees. CLICK HERE
- MORGAN REACHES AAA: Tre' Morgan, the No. 4 prospect in the Rays' farm system, joined the Durham Bulls on Tuesday after missing the first few weeks of the 2025 regular season with a quad injury. CLICK HERE
- SMITH CRACKS TOP 100: With Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez officially graduating to the big leagues, Rays outfielder Aidan Smith took his spot on MLB Pipeline's list of the top 100 prospects. CLICK HERE