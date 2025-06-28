WATCH: Rays Jonathan Aranda Hits 467-Foot Home Run at Camden Yards
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda logged his 10th home run of the season in historic fashion on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles.
In the top of the first inning, with one out and Brandon Lowe on second base, Aranda crushed a 467-foot two-run shot out of Camden Yards and onto famous Eutaw Street off of former Rays righty Zach Eflin. Here's the highlight:
It was the third-longest home run at Camden Yards in the Statcast era, trailing a 474-foot shot by former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa on Aug. 10, 2019 and a 472-foot homer by Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on Aug. 8, 2023.
Aranda's homer is the third to reach Eutaw Street this season, and the first since New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham did it on April 20. It's also the third-longest home run by a Rays player in the Statcast era, only behind a 485-foot home run by former right fielder Avisail Garcia on May 14, 2019 and a 472-foot homer by former catcher Mike Zunino on May 11, 2021.
The blast is Aranda's 10th of the season and 20th of his career. He is the fourth player on Tampa Bay's roster to reach double-digit home runs, trailing third baseman Junior Caminero (20), second baseman Brandon Lowe (17) and designated hitter Yandy Diaz (12).
Aranda was in the running as an American League finalist for the upcoming All-Star game before losing out to Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guererro Jr. and New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
