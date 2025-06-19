Wednesday's News of a Potential Sale Strengthens Tampa Bay Rays' Commitment to Local Market
For the last several years, as ballpark and attendance questions have swirled, the Tampa Bay Rays have been mentioned as a possible candidate for relocation.
You've heard it, and so have I. Nashville. Portland. Montreal. Anywhere that might be a candidate for a major league baseball team has been mentioned as a possible future home for the Rays.
And apparently, with the Wednesday news that there's a new prospective ownership group for the Rays, some fans are wondering if they could end up.... Jacksonville?
Well, that's not going to happen, despite that prospective ownership group having some business ties to the area. As veteran Jacksonville television reporter Brent Martineau says on social media, the new group also has Tampa investors. He guess is that the team is going to stay in Tampa, and frankly, that's what commissioner Rob Manfred wants.
Manfred has been steadfast in his desire to make major league baseball work in the state of Florida, and some have reportedly tried to pressure Sternberg to sell the team to a group that will move it forward in its current market. Tuesday's news seems to solidify that Sternberg is listening seriously to the commissioner's desires.
And the prospective $1.7 billion price tag certainly won't hurt, either.
Patrick Zalupski, who heads the prospective ownership group, has been trying to buy the team "for a while," according to catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who said that on Foul Territory TV.
His group has signed a letter of intent to buy the team, but that is not an official purchase agreement.
We'll have more on this story as it becomes available.
